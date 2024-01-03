Japanese Coast Guard plane did not have permission to be on runway, officials say

Officials now say it appears that the Japanese Coast Guard plane involved in a fatal collision at an airport outside Tokyo did not have permission to be on the runway.

We’ll talk with transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what we know about the accident and how the design of the passenger jet involved helped to evacuate all of those onboard that plane safely.

