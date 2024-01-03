© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Several state capitols evacuated after bomb threats

By NPR Washington Desk
Published January 3, 2024 at 11:02 AM MST
The Georgia State Capitol was among several state legislatures evacuated Wednesday following bomb threats.

State capitols in Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and several other states were evacuated Wednesday after bomb threats in each state, officials said.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's top elections official, said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the opening of the Georgia State Capitol was delayed Wednesday morning until an all-clear was given.

"There have been multiple bomb threats to state capitols around the nation," he wrote. "So far Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan & Montana. Do not jump to conclusions as to who is responsible. There will be chaos agents sowing discord for 2024. They want to increase tensions. Don't let them."

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the threat on Xand said state police were investigating. The Michigan State Police also confirmedthe threat, adding "Out of an abundance of caution, the Capitol will remain closed for the rest of the day." In Mississippi, the threat was confirmedby Gov. Tate Reeves who said "the situation is clear."

The development comes just days before the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and it comes three months after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said government workers had seen an "astounding" number of threats in recent months.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

