Trump appeals Colorado ballot ruling

By Carrie Johnson
Published January 3, 2024 at 3:29 PM MST

Former President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a landmark decision by Colorado's top court that ruled him ineligible from appearing on that state's primary ballot.

