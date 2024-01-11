© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
'Tenderheart' cookbook celebrates family and food while contemplating loss

Published January 11, 2024 at 6:40 AM MST

We revisit the conversation with chef Hettie Lui McKinnon. She talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about writing, cooking, remembering and honoring her parents, who moved to Australia from China. Her latest cookbook is “Tenderheart: A Book About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds.”

