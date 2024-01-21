After recent layoffs, the future of Sports Illustrated is uncertain
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Washington Post reporter Ben Strauss about recent layoffs at Sports Illustrated and the future of the revered magazine.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Washington Post reporter Ben Strauss about recent layoffs at Sports Illustrated and the future of the revered magazine.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.