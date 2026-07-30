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Aug 13: The State of Extremism - Ask Me Anything with Extremely American host Heath Druzin

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published July 30, 2026 at 6:01 PM MDT
Heath Druzin interviewing a man in the woods in Yellow Pine, Idaho.
Heath Druzin
Heath Druzin in Yellow Pine, Idaho

If you're curious about Christian nationalism, militia groups, white supremacists or others, come with your questions.

Join Heath Druzin, host and creator of Boise State Public Radio’s award winning podcast Extremely American for a timely conversation about what’s made Idaho such a laboratory of extremism. Get up to date on various radical movements, what they’re up to, and the influence they continue to have on both state and national politics.

This will be an audience-driven conversation, so after a brief overview, Heath will open it up to questions. Ask him anything about extremism, politics, or how he does this in-depth reporting. Heath will also give a preview of the upcoming listener-funded Season 3 of Extremely American, which you can support here.

Registration is FREE, with a suggested donation.
Register HERE.

Headshot of Heath Druzin
Heath Druzin
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