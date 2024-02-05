The South Carolina primary, foreign policy, and the 2024 election

The U.S. and Britain launched a series of air and missile strikes against Iranian targets over the weekend. Said targets included “multiple underground storage facilities, command and control, missile systems, UAV storage and operations sites, radars, and helicopters,” according to U.S. Central Command.

The strikes were in retaliation for a drone strike that killed three American service members and wounded 40 others at a base in Jordan last Sunday.

The offensive comes at a time when foreign policy is beginning to become more relevant in the 2024 election. The future of Gaza, in particular, is an issue that’s consuming the attention of young voters. The Democratic primary in South Carolina took place this weekend, with President Joe Biden walking away with the win as expected.

We talk about how what’s happening overseas is affecting what’s happening here at home.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5