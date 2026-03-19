Boise State is home-away-from-home to hundreds of international students from 75 nations.

On our best of days, the world often feels “smaller” in that there are moments of interdependence and a from-the-heart desire to know one another better. Conversely, conflicts that break down our borders, geopolitical, natural and/or cultural, put us at risk of division ... or worse.

But finding a way to celebrate our nations' differences while enlightening our similarities is very much a part of the fabric of Boise State University's Center for Global Engagement.

“At any one time, we welcome more than 400 international students,” said Ruth Prince, Director of International Student and Scholar Services at the Center for Global Engagement. “We have a team that helps students before they arrive on campus. Next, our ambassador program works with them all the way through orientation. And as the students continue their journey, we help them get the most of the Boise State experience and beyond.”

Current international students at Boise State have come from 75 nations – from Angola to Zimbabwe.

“These students are some of the most resilient and flexible and smart and determined students I’ve ever had the privilege of working with. They go through so much, being so far away from home,” said Prince. “I and Tim Randall, who is our International Student Services Coordinator, and our entire team try and help those students build community and networks, so they can get that peer-to-peer support. Nobody understands the experience of being an international student as much as an international student.”

Prince visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the challenge, the accomplishment, and the joy of working with international students. Plus, Prince previews a big event for the Center, scheduled for Friday, April 17.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

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