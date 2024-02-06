© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Can American democracy survive the pressure it's under? A historian has an answer

Published February 6, 2024 at 3:18 AM MST

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to historian Allen Guelzo about his book, Our Ancient Faith: Lincoln, Democracy, and the American Experiment.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate