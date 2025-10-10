© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner
"Looking at Women Looking at War" by Victoria Amelina

By Bob Kustra
Published October 10, 2025 at 6:30 PM MDT

When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Victoria Amelina was busy writing a novel, taking part in the country’s literary scene, and parenting her son. Against the backdrop of senseless violence, she suddenly took on a new role: a war crimes researcher and the chronicler of extraordinary women like herself who joined the resistance.

The resulting book, Looking at Women Looking at War, has been called an instant classic, offering an incredible account of the ravages of war and the cost of resistance. The book was published posthumously after Amelina was killed in 2023, when a Russian cruise missile hit the restaurant she was in. Joining us today to speak about Amelina and her book, is Joanna Kakissis, a fellow journalist who worked with the late writer’s friends and husband to finish the book after her death.

Joanna Kakissis is a contributing international correspondent for National Public Radio and a contributor to This American Life. Her writing has appeared in TIME, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, Politico, and many other outlets.

Bob Kustra
