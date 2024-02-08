Where to find ethically source chocolate for Valentine's Day

© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Published February 8, 2024 at 6:52 AM MST
Chocolates packaged for Valentine's Day. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
As Valentine’s Day approaches, many of us are snapping up gifts for our loved ones, and a regular purchase is chocolate. In fact, in the U.S. alone, more than 60 million pounds of chocolate will be gifted for Valentine’s Day.  However, much of that chocolate comes from companies with links to child labor practices.

For more on the huge problem of exploitive child labor in the chocolate industry and what you can do about it, host Deepa Fernandes speaks to Ayn Riggs, founder and director of the organization Slave Free Chocolate.

Find a list of ethical chocolate companies here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

