The start of a Chiefs dynasty
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Nate Taylor, a writer for The Athletic, about the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes becoming Super Bowl champions again after defeating San Francisco.
Copyright 2024 NPR
