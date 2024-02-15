© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
1 dead, dozens injured after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs parade

Published February 15, 2024 at 6:06 AM MST

One person is dead and dozens more, including children, are injured after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday. The shooting took place at a street parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory on Sunday. Three people are in custody for the attack.

Sam Zeff of member station KCUR joins host Scott Tong with the latest from the city.

