California lawmakers say they expect to set the pace for AI rules
California often takes the lead with legislation to regulate tech. California lawmakers say they expect to set the pace once again on artificial intelligence.
Copyright 2024 NPR
California often takes the lead with legislation to regulate tech. California lawmakers say they expect to set the pace once again on artificial intelligence.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.