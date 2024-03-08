Morning news brief
President Biden made the case for his reelection during the State of the Union address. Donald Trump poised to take control of the Republican National Committee. Haiti extends its state of emergency.
Copyright 2024 NPR
President Biden made the case for his reelection during the State of the Union address. Donald Trump poised to take control of the Republican National Committee. Haiti extends its state of emergency.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.