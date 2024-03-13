© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Kate Middleton, an edited photo, and the Royals' new phase

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published March 13, 2024 at 5:24 AM MDT
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum in London, England.
It’s a botched photo editing job seen around the world. 

Days after Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, admitted to editing a family photo after more than a dozen inconsistencies were spotted – the fallout continues to grow.

Kensington Palace is refusing to release the original photo. And for many royal watchers, that’s a huge red flag.

The internet is now awash with speculation and wild narratives about Kate, her health, and her marriage to Prince William. 

So, what’s going on? And what does the Palace’s handling of this issue tell us about the latest phase in the Royal Family’s history?

 

Arfie Ghedi

