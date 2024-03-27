In rural parts of Haiti, living in a dysfunctional state has long been the reality.
Haiti is on the verge of collapse — with little to no government — but many have already learned to live without the support of the state.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Haiti is on the verge of collapse — with little to no government — but many have already learned to live without the support of the state.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.