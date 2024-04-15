© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

3 Abu Ghraib prison detainees finally get their day in a U.S. court

Published April 15, 2024 at 3:08 AM MDT

Twenty years after images of American soldiers abusing detainees at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq were published, three men are getting their day in a U.S. court.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate