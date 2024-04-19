Pro-Palestinian demonstrations grow around the U.S.

© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Published April 19, 2024 at 6:11 AM MDT
Pro-Palestinian protesters march outside Columbia University in New York City on April 18, 2024. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)
More than a hundred students protesting at Columbia University were arrested Thursday night. Earlier this week, demonstrators blocked the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. Protesters also blocked highways leading to the major airports in Seattle and in Chicago.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Hatem Abudayyeh, national chair of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network based in Chicago.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

