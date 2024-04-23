© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote to join UAW, a big score for the union

Published April 23, 2024 at 6:33 AM MDT

Workers at a Volkswagen plant outside Chattanooga, Tennessee, voted overwhelmingly to join the United Auto Workers. It’s the first time the union has successfully organized workers at an automaker outside Detroit’s big three.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” talk about what this means for the union’s efforts to organize workers across the South.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

