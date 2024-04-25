Morning news brief
Grand jury in Arizona indicts 18 allies of ex-President Trump. Supreme Court to hear Trump's claim he's immune from criminal prosecution. Secretary of State Blinken meets with top Chinese officials.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Grand jury in Arizona indicts 18 allies of ex-President Trump. Supreme Court to hear Trump's claim he's immune from criminal prosecution. Secretary of State Blinken meets with top Chinese officials.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.