30 years of democracy in South Africa

Published April 28, 2024 at 3:26 PM MDT

This weekend marks 30 years since Nelson Mandela was elected president of South Africa, officially ending the country's era of apartheid. NPR's Scott Detrow talks with journalist Redi Thlabi.

