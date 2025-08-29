© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Reader's Corner

"The Oligarch's Daughter" by Joseph Finder

By Bob Kustra
Published August 29, 2025 at 6:30 PM MDT

Our guest today is novelist Joseph Finder. His latest book, The Oligarch’s Daughter, follows Paul Brightman, a man on the run living under an assumed name in a small New England town with a million-dollar bounty on his head. When his security is breached, Paul is forced to flee into the New Hampshire wilderness to evade Russian operatives who can seemingly predict his every move. On the run, Paul must unravel a decades-old conspiracy that extends to the highest reaches of the government.

Joseph Finder is the New York Times bestselling author of 15 suspense novels, including Judgment, The Switch, and Suspicion. His novels High Crimes and Paranoia have been adapted as major motion pictures with his book, Killer Instinct, winning the International Thriller Writers’ Thriller Award for Best Novel.

