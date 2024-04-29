© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio would not be here without your support. Donate Today

Haiti aims to get closer to having a full transitional government

By Eyder Peralta
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:15 AM MDT

It's been two months since gangs seized near-total control of Haiti's capital. Now, the country's newly established transitional council is set to select a leader.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate