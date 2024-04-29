Morning news brief
International arrest warrants could be issued for Israel's top officials. Pro-Palestinian protests at U.S. colleges show no sign of letting up. Spain's prime minister may announce he's stepping down.
Copyright 2024 NPR
International arrest warrants could be issued for Israel's top officials. Pro-Palestinian protests at U.S. colleges show no sign of letting up. Spain's prime minister may announce he's stepping down.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.