© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio would not be here without your support. Donate Today

The El Niño weather pattern is having devastating effects in South America

By Manuel Rueda
Published April 29, 2024 at 3:15 AM MDT

Unusually dry weather has led to water rationing and even power cuts. Colombia's capital city of Bogotá is rationing water for the first time in decades.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Manuel Rueda

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate