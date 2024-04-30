Nearly 7 months into the Israel-Hamas war, how do things look for a cease-fire?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute about the latest round of Gaza ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Brian Katulis of the Middle East Institute about the latest round of Gaza ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.