© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio would not be here without your support. Donate Today

Experts say weigh in on what's next as the war in Gaza shows no signs of slowing down

By Peter Kenyon
Published May 5, 2024 at 6:01 AM MDT

Nearly seven six months into the war between Israel and Hamas, the conflict seems headed for an open-ended Israeli military presence in Gaza.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Peter Kenyon
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate