© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ProPublica wins Pulitzer Prize for its investigation into the U.S. Supreme Court

Published May 8, 2024 at 6:20 AM MDT

The non-profit news organization ProPublica received the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service journalism for its investigation into politically connected billionaires lavishing luxurious gifts on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

The series of reports called “Friends of the Court” prompted a national conversation and moved the nation’s high court to adopt its first ethics code.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Joshua Kaplan, one of the reporters on the ProPublica team that won the Pulitzer. ProPublica is also an editorial partner with Here & Now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate