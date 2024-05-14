© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Blinken makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

Published May 14, 2024 at 7:06 AM MDT

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Ukraine on an unannounced visit, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reassure him of U.S. support as Russian attacks increase.

Russia is pushing into northeastern Ukraine near Kharkiv, and Ukrainian troops are struggling to respond to Russian attacks, which include dropping highly destructive guided bombs on towns near the frontline.

The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate