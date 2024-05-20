© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
What Iranian president's death means for the country and region

Published May 20, 2024 at 7:06 AM MDT

The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash comes as Iran is facing conflict in the region and continuing questions over its nuclear program.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft in Washington and author of several books on Middle East diplomacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

