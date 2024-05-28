© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Academic workers plan strike at UCLA and UC Davis

Published May 28, 2024 at 7:06 AM MDT
University security officers push back pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
University security officers push back pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Academic workers at the University of California’s Los Angeles and Davis campuses are planning a strike on Tuesday. They’re protesting the school’s response to pro-Palestinian demonstrations earlier this spring. The workers include teaching assistants and researchers, represented by the United Auto Workers.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Shawn Hubler, California correspondent for the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate