© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmitter work scheduled for Thursday, June 6 may affect KBSX 91.5 and KBSU 90.3
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Supplemental Security Income rules can limit the people the program is meant to help

By Joseph Shapiro
Published June 5, 2024 at 3:06 PM MDT

Fifty-one years ago, Washington created a daring program to fight poverty. But instead of lifting people, it now traps them in poverty.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Joseph Shapiro
Joseph Shapiro is a NPR News Investigations correspondent.
See stories by Joseph Shapiro

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate