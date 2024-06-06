© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Pat Sajak ends his run as host of 'Wheel of Fortune' on Friday

Published June 6, 2024 at 1:58 AM MDT

After more than 40 years, Pat Sajak's long run as host of "Wheel of Fortune" is coming to an end. Ryan Seacrest has been chosen to be Sajak's replacement.

Hosts
