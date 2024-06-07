© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance will cause some outages in Boise, Cambridge and Stanley this weekend

The cassette tape is making a comeback thanks to a family-run company in Missouri

By Suzanne M. Hogan
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:44 PM MDT

Despite the odds, cassette tapes are making a comeback. And one family-owned company in Springfield, Missouri is a leader in the revival.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Suzanne M. Hogan
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate