© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

“Dirtbag Billionaire” by David Gelles

By Bob Kustra
Published January 30, 2026 at 7:41 PM MST

Founded in 1973, Patagonia has grown into a wildly popular producer of outdoor wear, with a cult-like following among hardcore alpinists and Wall Street traders alike. But it’s not just the clothes that make Patagonia unique. For decades, the company has distinguished itself as a singular beacon for socially responsible business.

In his latest book, Dirtbag Billionaire: How Yvon Chouinard Built Patagonia, Made a Fortune, and Gave It All Away, journalist David Gelles tells the story of the company’s legendary founder. A perennial outsider who forged one of the most impressive resumes in the outdoor world, Chouinard also established himself as a pivotal figure in the history of American business. Guided by his anti-authoritarian streak and his unwavering commitment to preserving the natural world, Patagonia came to exert a powerful influence on other companies, paving the way for a new era of social and environmental responsibility.

David Gelles is a reporter for the New York Times. Since joining the Times in 2013, he has written about CEOs, finance, technology, media, and more. He is the author of the 2015 book, Mindful Work: How Meditation is Changing Business from the Inside Out. He last joined us in 2022 for his book, The Man Who Broke Capitalism.

Tags
Reader's Corner PhilanthropyBusinessReaders Corner
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate