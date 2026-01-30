“Dirtbag Billionaire” by David Gelles

Founded in 1973, Patagonia has grown into a wildly popular producer of outdoor wear, with a cult-like following among hardcore alpinists and Wall Street traders alike. But it’s not just the clothes that make Patagonia unique. For decades, the company has distinguished itself as a singular beacon for socially responsible business.

In his latest book, Dirtbag Billionaire: How Yvon Chouinard Built Patagonia, Made a Fortune, and Gave It All Away, journalist David Gelles tells the story of the company’s legendary founder. A perennial outsider who forged one of the most impressive resumes in the outdoor world, Chouinard also established himself as a pivotal figure in the history of American business. Guided by his anti-authoritarian streak and his unwavering commitment to preserving the natural world, Patagonia came to exert a powerful influence on other companies, paving the way for a new era of social and environmental responsibility.

David Gelles is a reporter for the New York Times. Since joining the Times in 2013, he has written about CEOs, finance, technology, media, and more. He is the author of the 2015 book, Mindful Work: How Meditation is Changing Business from the Inside Out. He last joined us in 2022 for his book, The Man Who Broke Capitalism.