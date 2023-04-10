Idaho Fish and Game issues annual reminder on coyotes and off-leash dogs in the Boise Foothills

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has once again received a report of coyotes attacking a dog in the Boise Foothills.

The report said a person was hiking with an off-leash dog on the Lower Hulls Gulch trail, above the Red Cliff Trail on March 31. The 72-pound dog was reportedly attacked by three coyotes, causing injuries that needed veterinary care. To keep people and their pets safe, IDFG is recommending owners avoid taking their dogs to the area for the next few weeks.

Popular with hikers, the area is also favored by coyotes looking for a spot to burrow.

“This area is preferred denning habitat as we have reports of coyotes denning in this area every year in the past three years,” said Regional Wildlife Manager Ryan Walrath in a news release.

This time of year is coyote denning season, meaning coyotes can become more territorial toward other canines, including domestic dogs, according to IDFG. Coyote conflicts with domestic dogs can happen at any time, but are more likely between late February and June during their breeding and denning seasons.

Similar conflicts have happened over the past three years. IDFG encourages recreationists to keep dogs on leash on all Boise Foothill trails, even those where dogs are usually allowed to be off-leash between March and June.

“Taking these steps can help minimize the risk, because being in close proximity to a leashed dog is a much greater deterrent to a coyote. But being on leash doesn’t absolutely guarantee a territorial coyote won’t cause problems with a dog,” Walrath said. “When an area is known to have dog-aggressive coyotes, the safest short-term option is for recreationists to find another area to hike with their dogs.”

Coyote attacks on domestic dogs are not a daily occurrence in the Boise area, but coyotes have killed domestic dogs before, even within city limits. Idaho Fish and Game provided the following steps for recreationists and homeowners to keep their pets safe:

Recreationists



Keep dogs on leash when using trails.

If you know that an area has recently experienced coyote conflicts, consider using a different area that is open to recreation.

Consider bringing a loud noisemaker with you – a whistle, bell or horn – which can be helpful in scaring off a coyote.

Another option is carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it. It’s not just for bears and is a highly effective tool against other mammals.

When hiking, make noise to announce your presence. Coyotes are more leery around humans.

Be aware of your surroundings and keep track of your dog's behavior as they may notice coyote presence before you.

Homeowners

