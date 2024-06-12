8 months into the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. still aims to end the fighting
The U.S. is pushing what it calls an Israeli "roadmap" to wind down the war in Gaza, but the plan is still far from being endorsed -- even by Israel.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The U.S. is pushing what it calls an Israeli "roadmap" to wind down the war in Gaza, but the plan is still far from being endorsed -- even by Israel.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.