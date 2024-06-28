Supreme Court hands a victory to some January 6 defendants
The Supreme Court said that prosecutors had overstepped when they used an obstruction law to charge one of the Jan. 6 attackers. The ruling may affect other prosecutions.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Supreme Court said that prosecutors had overstepped when they used an obstruction law to charge one of the Jan. 6 attackers. The ruling may affect other prosecutions.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.