Hurricane Beryl, the strongest on record this early in the season, hits the Caribbean

Published July 1, 2024 at 2:38 PM MDT

Many in the path of Hurricane Beryl prepare for the worst as the strongest storm on record this early in the season hits the Caribbean.

