© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

After chaos at the stadium, Argentina defeated Colombia at the Copa America final

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Jeanette WoodsJuana Summers
Published July 15, 2024 at 3:10 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with ESPN's Luis Miguel Echegaray about last night’s face off between Argentina and Colombia in the Copa America final.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate