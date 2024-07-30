The past, present, and future of the American drive-in

© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
A view of the movie screen and cars at the drive-in premiere presented by Film Independent in Woodland Hills, California.
A view of the movie screen and cars at the drive-in premiere presented by Film Independent in Woodland Hills, California.

The smell of buttered popcorn, a blanket in the back of the car, desperately trying to remember which radio station the audio comes through.

Ah, the drive-in movies.

There aren’t as many of them left as there used to be. But they’re still a storied part of many Americans’ summer experience.

Why do we love them? How are they doing? And where’s the nearest one? We talk about the answers to these questions and more. Plus, the movies you should watch this summer.

 

