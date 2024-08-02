© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Dollar General stores now sell fresh produce. Could it improve rural food access?

By Stephen Bisaha
Published August 2, 2024 at 2:48 AM MDT

Dollar General is expanding faster than most other grocery chains, bringing fresh produce to areas of the country that wouldn't otherwise have access.

Copyright 2024
Stephen Bisaha

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate