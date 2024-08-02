Pentagon sounds alarm over Russia-China cooperation in the Arctic
The Pentagon is increasingly concerned about cooperation between Russia and China in the vast, inhospitable Arctic. A new strategy is aimed at countering that.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Pentagon is increasingly concerned about cooperation between Russia and China in the vast, inhospitable Arctic. A new strategy is aimed at countering that.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.