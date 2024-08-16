Former NPR CEO and broadcast veteran John Lansing dies at the age of 67
Former chief NPR executive John Lansing died on Wednesday, just months after retiring from the network earlier this year. The broadcast veteran was 67.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Former chief NPR executive John Lansing died on Wednesday, just months after retiring from the network earlier this year. The broadcast veteran was 67.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.