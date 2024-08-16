© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Former NPR CEO and broadcast veteran John Lansing dies at the age of 67

By David Folkenflik
Published August 16, 2024 at 3:07 PM MDT

Former chief NPR executive John Lansing died on Wednesday, just months after retiring from the network earlier this year. The broadcast veteran was 67.

Copyright 2024 NPR
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate