For the first time, political influencers have press credentials at the DNC
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Wired reporter, Makena Kelly, about how influencers are making waves at this year's Democratic National Convention.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Wired reporter, Makena Kelly, about how influencers are making waves at this year's Democratic National Convention.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.