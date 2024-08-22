© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published August 22, 2024 at 1:52 AM MDT

Harris running mate Tim Walz headlined third night of DNC. Kamala Harris' address will outline her vision for the country. Canada's two main railways and unionized employees are at a contract impasse.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate