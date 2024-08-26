© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
If You Can Keep It: Georgia's new election rules

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published August 26, 2024 at 6:24 AM MDT
A stack of "I'm a Georgia Voter" stickers are seen at a polling location in Atlanta, Georgia.
Twoseemingly smallrule changes to Georgia’s electionscould havea big impacton the state’s certification process in November and beyond.

TheAug. 19 rule changeallowedboard members to ask for a hand recount of ballots before certificationand investigate anypossiblediscrepancies.

The Aug. 6 rule was adopted by the state election board 3-2, along partisan lines. It gives local election boards the opportunity to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” into election results. However, it did not define what a “reasonable inquiry” was. Critics worry it could be used as a reason for board members to vote not to certify.

What will these changes mean for Georgia’s future elections?

Michael Falero

