Authorities release new details about 14-year-old suspect in Georgia school shooting
Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Jeremy Redmon shares the latest following yesterday's deadly school shooting in Winder, Georgia.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Jeremy Redmon shares the latest following yesterday's deadly school shooting in Winder, Georgia.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.