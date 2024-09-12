Oklahoma schools resist the order to teach from the Bible in classrooms
The Oklahoma state school superintendent says he ordered schools to teach the Bible. But local school districts say they'll make up their own minds.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Oklahoma state school superintendent says he ordered schools to teach the Bible. But local school districts say they'll make up their own minds.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.